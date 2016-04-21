April 21 (Reuters) -

* Aeropostale said to prepare for bankruptcy as soon as this month - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Aeropostale is trying to work out a loan to finance its operations during the bankruptcy process - Bloomberg Source text: (bloom.bg/1XKYRc0) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)