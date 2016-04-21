BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Microsoft Corp
* Says devices revenue declined 9 percent cc driven primarily by phone revenue which declined 46 percent cc
* Office 365 consumer subscribers now at 22.2 million
* Says search revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs grew 18 percent cc driven by higher revenue per search and search volume Source (bit.ly/1Wg2rvS) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)