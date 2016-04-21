CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies extend gains ahead of GDP data

* Stock indices at multi-year high before profit-taking * Strong Q1 GDP data expected, corporate earnings healthy * Forint, Czech crown touch 5-week highs By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 15 Central European stocks touched multi-year highs on Monday on expectations that first-quarter regional economic output data due on Tuesday will show robust growth, though profit-taking later caused shares to retreat. Budapest's main stock index rose to nine-year highs, ext