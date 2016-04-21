April 21 Horizon Bancorp

* Horizon Bancorp and Kosciusko Financial Inc Announce receipt of regulatory approvals

* Says office of comptroller of currency and federal reserve board have approved proposed merger of Kosciusko with Horizon

* Merger is expected to close on June 1, 2016 and remains subject to approval by Kosciusko's shareholders, other closing conditions