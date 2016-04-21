BRIEF-SSH receives issue notification on US patent
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 21 Microsoft Corp :
* Sees Q4 productivity and business processes revenue $6.5 billion to $6.7 billion
* Microsoft corp sees Q4 more personal computing revenue $8.7 billion to $9 billion
* Microsoft Corp sees negative impact of 3 points on total revenue from foreign exchange in Q4
* Sees Q4 intelligent cloud revenue $6.5 billion to $6.7 billion Source text: bit.ly/23Myl9h Further company coverage:
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stock indices at multi-year high before profit-taking * Strong Q1 GDP data expected, corporate earnings healthy * Forint, Czech crown touch 5-week highs By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 15 Central European stocks touched multi-year highs on Monday on expectations that first-quarter regional economic output data due on Tuesday will show robust growth, though profit-taking later caused shares to retreat. Budapest's main stock index rose to nine-year highs, ext