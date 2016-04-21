BRIEF-LCT Holdings Ltd posts quarterly revenue RMB2.8 million
* Qtrly profit attributable RMB314,000 versus loss of RMB3.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Turbon AG :
* To propose FY 2015 dividend of 1.50 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 15 Major U.S. multinationals are pushing the Trump administration to deepen the tax break it has already tentatively proposed on $2.6 trillion in corporate profits being held offshore, a key piece in Washington's intricate tax reform puzzle.