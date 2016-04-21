BRIEF-Kencana Agri posts qtrly NPAT of US$4.3 mln
* Group's revenue increased by 37% from US$28.8 million in 1Q 2016 to US$39.5 million in 1Q 2017
April 21 Champion Breweries Plc :
* Quarter ended Mar. 31, 2016 revenue of 871.9 million naira versus 757.0 million naira last year
* Qtrly profit before tax of 81.6 million naira versus 13.4 million naira last year Source: bit.ly/210ErgW Further company coverage:
* Group's revenue increased by 37% from US$28.8 million in 1Q 2016 to US$39.5 million in 1Q 2017
CHICAGO, May 12 German discount supermarket chain Lidl is set to open its first set of U.S. stores this summer, raising the stakes for American grocery chain operators who have been caught in an intense price war.