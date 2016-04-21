UPDATE 1-Prosecutor's search of VW's dieselgate law firm was legal - court
* VW says Germany's highest court must now decide (Adds Volkswagen comment)
April 21 (Reuters) -
* CalPERS-Request Universal Health Services shareowners vote for proposal to give class B/D shareowners access to class B/D director nomination process Source text - 1.usa.gov/1NmxxAm Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* VW says Germany's highest court must now decide (Adds Volkswagen comment)
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day