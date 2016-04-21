BRIEF-Is Bankasi secures $296 mln and EUR 989.5 mln syndicated loan
* HAS SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF USD 296 MILLION AND EUR 989.5 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS
April 21 IDI Sca
* FY net income group share of 32.6 million euro versus 33.7 million euro ($38.1 million) a year ago
* FY income from investment activities of 47.3 million euro versus 43.3 million euro a year ago
* Dividend of 1.4 euro per share, up 12 percent
* NAV per share at 31 December 2015 stood at 35.56 euros per share, up 13.14 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion to $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.