BRIEF-Is Bankasi secures $296 mln and EUR 989.5 mln syndicated loan
* HAS SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF USD 296 MILLION AND EUR 989.5 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS
April 21 Cofinimmo Sa
* Conditional disposal of Souverain/Vorst 25 building
* Cofinimmo will retain ownership of adjacent building Souverain/Vorst 23 and intends to convert that part of complex into residential apartments Source text: bit.ly/1qF8iyD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HAS SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF USD 296 MILLION AND EUR 989.5 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion to $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.