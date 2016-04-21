BRIEF-Is Bankasi secures $296 mln and EUR 989.5 mln syndicated loan
* HAS SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF USD 296 MILLION AND EUR 989.5 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS
April 21 Numis Securities Ltd:
* Acromas Bid Co Limited announces today its intention to sell approximately 352.7 mln ordinary shares of Saga Plc
* Sale representing about 31.5 pct of company's existing issued ordinary share capital, through a placing to institutional investors
* Following placing, Acromas will no longer hold any shares in company
* Price at which placing shares are to be placed will be agreed by Acromas and Numis at close of bookbuilding process
* Numis Securities Limited acting as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion to $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.