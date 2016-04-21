April 21 Numis Securities Ltd:

* Acromas Bid Co Limited announces today its intention to sell approximately 352.7 mln ordinary shares of Saga Plc

* Sale representing about 31.5 pct of company's existing issued ordinary share capital, through a placing to institutional investors

* Following placing, Acromas will no longer hold any shares in company

* Price at which placing shares are to be placed will be agreed by Acromas and Numis at close of bookbuilding process

* Numis Securities Limited acting as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: