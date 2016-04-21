BRIEF-Is Bankasi secures $296 mln and EUR 989.5 mln syndicated loan
* HAS SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF USD 296 MILLION AND EUR 989.5 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS
April 21 Fonciere des Regions SA :
* Acquisition of an office complex in Rueil-Malmaison
* Has purchased the head office of the Vinci group
* Investment of around 129 million euros, rights included Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1plqL2b Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* HAS SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF USD 296 MILLION AND EUR 989.5 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion to $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.