April 21 (Reuters) -

* S&P On Pepsico Inc - Pepsico inc. Outlook revised to positive on improved operating margins; 'A' rating affirmed

* S&P On Pepsico Inc - Expects the company's margin improvement to accelerate over the next several years

* S&P On Pepsico Inc - Pepsico's margins should also benefit from fewer foreign currency losses as the u.s. Dollar's recent appreciation abates Source - bit.ly/1rpr9yR (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)