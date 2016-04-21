MOVES-Unigestion names Robert Kosowski head of quantitative research
May 15 Boutique asset manager Unigestion appointed Robert Kosowski head of quantitative research in its equities team.
April 21 (Reuters) -
* S&P On Pepsico Inc - Pepsico inc. Outlook revised to positive on improved operating margins; 'A' rating affirmed
* S&P On Pepsico Inc - Expects the company's margin improvement to accelerate over the next several years
* S&P On Pepsico Inc - Pepsico's margins should also benefit from fewer foreign currency losses as the u.s. Dollar's recent appreciation abates Source - bit.ly/1rpr9yR (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
May 15 Boutique asset manager Unigestion appointed Robert Kosowski head of quantitative research in its equities team.
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday: