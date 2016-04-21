BRIEF-Is Bankasi secures $296 mln and EUR 989.5 mln syndicated loan
* HAS SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF USD 296 MILLION AND EUR 989.5 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS
April 21 Mastercard Inc
* Mastercard and Major League Baseball extend, expand partnership
* Says agreement provides Mastercard presenting sponsorship role beginning with 2016 all-star game
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion to $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.