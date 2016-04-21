April 21 Nikkei

* Yamaha's Operating Profit Is Expected To Reach Around 43 Billion Yen ($392 Million) In The Year Ending Next March - Nikkei

* Yamaha's sales are expected to rise 1% to just under 445 billion yen in the year ending next march - Nikkei