April 21 Gecina SA :

* Q1 gross rental income of 147.8 million euro versus 137.8 million euro a year ago

* Q1 EBITDA of 122.6 million euro versus 113.3 million euro a year ago

* Is able to reconfirm its target for recurrent net income growth of over +5 percent for 2016