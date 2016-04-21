April 21 S&P:

* Joy Global Inc. downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' on continued weakness in its end markets; outlook negative

* Expect that Joy's credit measures will worsen in 2016 before slowly improving in 2017 and beyond

* Negative outlook on Joy reflects risk co's end markets will not stabilize over next 12 months

* Currently unclear how soon and to what extent the mining industry will recover