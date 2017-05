April 21 Truegold Mining Inc :

* Special resolution approving arrangement was approved by 95.5% of votes cast by True Gold shareholders voting as single class

* Special resolution approving arrangement was approved by 95.9% of votes cast by True Gold securityholders voting as single class

* Closing, and effective date, of arrangement is expected to occur on april 26, 2016