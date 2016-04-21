April 21 Pultegroup Inc -

* William J. Pulte Says Owns 8.87 Pct Stake In Pultegroup Inc As of april 20 - sec filing

* On april 20, issued open letter to pultegroup inc shareholders

* In letter, called for chairman, ceo richard dugas and lead director jim postl to resign from board immediately

* Will be voting against entire board, if dugas and postl refuse to immediately resign, not replaced by shareholder representatives