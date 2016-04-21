April 21 (Reuters) -

* Healthverity, Inc. says it has sold $7.2 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing

* Healthverity, Inc discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $7.2 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1XL7hjw (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)