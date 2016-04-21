April 21 Pricesmart Inc

* On April 19, 2016, board unanimously agreed to increase size of board of directors by one director, effective immediately

* Says board elected Gary M. Malino as a director of company to fill newly created vacancy, effective immediately - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1WfVyKT Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)