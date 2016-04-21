BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Galapagos Nv :
* Reg-Galapagos reports additional data with Filgotinib from the phase 2 FITZROY study
* Safety profile similar to that previously observed
* Phase 3 program in Crohn's disease to be initiated in 2016
* Gilead intends to initiate a phase 3 study with Filgotinib in Crohn's disease later in 2016.
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT