BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Abbvie Inc
* Abbvie and cytomx announce strategic collaboration for probody drug conjugates
* Abbvie inc says cytomx to receive $30 million upfront payment
* Abbvie inc says abbvie to receive right to license probody drug conjugates for up to two additional undisclosed targets
* Abbvie inc says companies to jointly develop and commercialize probody drug conjugates directed against cd71
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT