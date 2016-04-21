BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Time Warner Inc :
* Time warner inc. Announces time change for first-quarter 2016 earnings call
* Changed time of first-quarter 2016 earnings conference call to 8:30 a.m. Et on wednesday, May 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)