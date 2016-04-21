BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Valero Energy Partners Lp
* Valero energy partners lp increases quarterly cash distribution by 6.25 percent
* Valero energy partners lp says has approved partnership's q1 2016 cash distribution of $0.34 per unit
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT