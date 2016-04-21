BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Knoll Inc :
* Net sales were $284.6 million for Q1, an increase of 6.8 pct, from Q1 of 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)