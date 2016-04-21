April 21 Kite Pharma Inc :

* CEO Arie Belldegrun's 2015 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $16.2 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* CFO Cynthia M. Butitta's 2015 total compensation was $4.4 million versus $8.5 million in 2014 - SEC filing