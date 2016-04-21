April 21 Imax Corp :

* CEO Richard Gelfond's FY 2015 total compensation $14.5 million versus $10.6 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* Says CFO Joseph Sparacio FY 2015 total compensation $1.5 million versus $1.3 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)