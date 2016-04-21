April 21 Univision Holdings Inc :

* Univision and abc reach agreement to end joint ownership of fusion with uci becoming the sole owner

* Univision says effective immediately, uci will take over abc's role in handling distribution and ad sales functions for fusion

* Univision says terms of the transaction are not being disclosed Source text : bit.ly/1XLno0v