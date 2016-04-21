BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Univision Holdings Inc :
* Univision and abc reach agreement to end joint ownership of fusion with uci becoming the sole owner
* Univision says effective immediately, uci will take over abc's role in handling distribution and ad sales functions for fusion
* Univision says terms of the transaction are not being disclosed
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT