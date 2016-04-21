April 21 National Interstate Corp :

* National Interstate Corporation announces retention of financial advisor to review proposal by American Financial Group, Inc.

* Special committee of its board of directors has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. Llc as its financial advisor

* Special committee, is evaluating takeover proposal received on march 7, 2016 from American Financial Group