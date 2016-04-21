BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Salesforce.Com Inc :
* Salesforce.Com Inc says chairman and CEO marc Benioff's FY 2016 total compensation $33.4 million versus $39.9 million last year
* CFO Mark Hawkins' FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $9.9 million in FY 2015
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT