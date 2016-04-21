April 21 Salesforce.Com Inc :

* Salesforce.Com Inc says chairman and CEO marc Benioff's FY 2016 total compensation $33.4 million versus $39.9 million last year

* CFO Mark Hawkins' FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $9.9 million in FY 2015