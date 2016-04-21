(Corrects company name to 'FOX News' not 'FOX news' in headline)

April 21 FOX News:

* FOX News creates new specials division

* FOX News says Michael Clemente to oversee new unit

* Jay Wallace will be promoted to executive vice president of news and editorial

