BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Sears Holdings Corp
* Sears Holdings to close stores to accelerate its transformation and its return to profitability
* Says will close 68 Kmart and 10 Sears stores this summer
* All of Sears Stores and nearly all of Kmart stores will close in late July; two Kmart stores will close in mid-September
Says eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT