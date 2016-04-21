April 21 Sears Holdings Corp

* Sears Holdings to close stores to accelerate its transformation and its return to profitability

* Says will close 68 Kmart and 10 Sears stores this summer

* All of Sears Stores and nearly all of Kmart stores will close in late July; two Kmart stores will close in mid-September

* Says eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance