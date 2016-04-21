BRIEF-SSH receives issue notification on US patent
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 21 Visa
* Visa says possible that co could close visa europe deal towards the end of the quarter, but it could slip past the end of third fiscal quarter
* There's no real update regarding timing regarding ability to apply for domestic license
* "china continues to be a very important market for us"
* At end of march, signed a cooperation plan with china national tourism administration establishing co as strategic partner of us china tourism year
* Beginning june 20 visa cards will be exclusively accepted at costco us and puerto rico warehouse location and fuel stations
* "We've not seen improvement in the global economic environment."
* Given the quarter lag in recording service revenues, costco and usaa conversions are a drag on net revenues in the second half of 2016
* Sees q3 net revenue growth in nominal terms could come in as low as 2% to 3%
* In term of impact of visa europe for modeling purposes, thinks it is best to assume the transaction does not close in fiscal third quarter
* Will have interest expense in the third quarter but no operating income from visa europe to offset it
* "As we look ahead to 2017, we remain optimistic that revenue growth rates will step up from current levels"
Further company coverage:
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stock indices at multi-year high before profit-taking * Strong Q1 GDP data expected, corporate earnings healthy * Forint, Czech crown touch 5-week highs By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 15 Central European stocks touched multi-year highs on Monday on expectations that first-quarter regional economic output data due on Tuesday will show robust growth, though profit-taking later caused shares to retreat. Budapest's main stock index rose to nine-year highs, ext