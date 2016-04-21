Indonesia sets a cap on how much foreign cash can be carried in
JAKARTA, May 15 Indonesia next year will impose a ceiling on how much foreign cash an individual can bring into the country, a central bank official said on Monday.
April 21 Imara Holdings Ltd
* Says it has sold $6 mln in equity financing - Sec filing
* Discloses to the U.S. SEC in form d that total offering amount was for $31 mln Source text: (1.usa.gov/1TlNq9h) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
JAKARTA, May 15 Indonesia next year will impose a ceiling on how much foreign cash an individual can bring into the country, a central bank official said on Monday.
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt should make it easier to do business and try harder to attract direct investment if it is to make progress towards economic recovery after passing its first review from the International Monetary Fund, economists say.