BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
April 21 Green Plains Partners LP
* Board of General Partner declared qtrly cash distribution of $0.4050/unit on all of outstanding common, subordinated units
* Green Plains Partners Lp qtrly dividend is a 0.25 cent increase over previous quarterly distribution of $0.4025 per unit
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT