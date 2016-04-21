April 21 Nike Inc

* Nike Inc announces strategic management changes

* Says Elliott Hill, president of geographies and sales, will become president of geographies and integrated marketplace

* Michael Spillane, VP / GM of footwear, will become president, product and merchandising succeeding Jeanne Jackson

* Davide Grasso, chief marketing officer, will become president and CEO of converse

* Nike Inc says Elliott Hill will be succeeded by Heidi O'neill

* Says Jeanne Jackson will move to a new role working directly with parker advising on future strategy

* Jim Calhoun, currently president and CEO of converse, will be leaving company

* Says Christiana Shi, president of DTC, will retire in September

* Says Greg Hoffman, VP of global brand creative and experience, will succeed Grasso as chief marketing officer

* Christiana Shi, president of DTC will be succeeded by Heidi O'neill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)