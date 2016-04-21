BRIEF-SSH receives issue notification on US patent
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 21 Nike Inc
* Nike Inc announces strategic management changes
* Says Elliott Hill, president of geographies and sales, will become president of geographies and integrated marketplace
* Michael Spillane, VP / GM of footwear, will become president, product and merchandising succeeding Jeanne Jackson
* Davide Grasso, chief marketing officer, will become president and CEO of converse
* Nike Inc says Elliott Hill will be succeeded by Heidi O'neill
* Says Jeanne Jackson will move to a new role working directly with parker advising on future strategy
* Jim Calhoun, currently president and CEO of converse, will be leaving company
* Says Christiana Shi, president of DTC, will retire in September
* Says Greg Hoffman, VP of global brand creative and experience, will succeed Grasso as chief marketing officer
* Christiana Shi, president of DTC will be succeeded by Heidi O'neill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stock indices at multi-year high before profit-taking * Strong Q1 GDP data expected, corporate earnings healthy * Forint, Czech crown touch 5-week highs By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 15 Central European stocks touched multi-year highs on Monday on expectations that first-quarter regional economic output data due on Tuesday will show robust growth, though profit-taking later caused shares to retreat. Budapest's main stock index rose to nine-year highs, ext