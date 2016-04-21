Indonesia sets a cap on how much foreign cash can be carried in
JAKARTA, May 15 Indonesia next year will impose a ceiling on how much foreign cash an individual can bring into the country, a central bank official said on Monday.
April 21 (Reuters) -
* Calpers' says climate risk reporting proposal overwhelmingly passes at Anglo American
* Calpers' says resolution was supported by Anglo American management
* Calpers' says resolution calls for Anglo American to report environmental risks and opportunities associated with climate change Source text (bit.ly/1XLwuKw) Further company coverage: [ ]
JAKARTA, May 15 Indonesia next year will impose a ceiling on how much foreign cash an individual can bring into the country, a central bank official said on Monday.
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt should make it easier to do business and try harder to attract direct investment if it is to make progress towards economic recovery after passing its first review from the International Monetary Fund, economists say.