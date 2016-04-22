BRIEF-Grammer: Court dismisses Cascade's request to to convene EGM
* HIGHER REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG DISMISSES CASCADE'S REQUEST TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WITH FINAL AND BINDING EFFECT
April 22 Interparfums SA :
* Reports consolidated Q1 sales of EUR 83.7 million ($94.51 million), up 8.5% at current exchange rates and 7.3% at constant exchange rates
* Says is on track to meet guidance for annual revenue of EUR 340 million in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1NnmpDg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HIGHER REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG DISMISSES CASCADE'S REQUEST TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WITH FINAL AND BINDING EFFECT
ROME, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Prompt humanitarian action has kept drought-ridden Somalia from sliding into famine so far but more resources, better security and increased access to remote areas are needed to bring the country back from the brink, experts said on Tuesday.