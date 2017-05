April 22 Hammerson

* Signs £420 million revolving credit facility with a 5 year maturity

* Facility at an initial margin of 90 basis points with a syndicate of eight international banks

* This new facility will refinance the existing £150 million RCF which would have matured in April 2017 which featured a margin of 150 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)