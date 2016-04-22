April 22 Aeropostale Inc
* Aeropostale announces suspension of trading on nyse;
common stock to trade on the otcqx market
* Aeropostale inc says company does not intend to appeal
delisting determination
* Says nyse also suspended trading in company's common stock
effective immediately
* Aeropostale inc says transition to otcqx market does not
affect company's business operations
* Aéropostale will begin trading today on otcqx best market,
which is operated by otc markets group inc., under symbol "arop"
* Stifel, nicolaus & company, inc. Serves as aéropostale's
otcqx advisor
* Aeropostale inc says transition to otcqx market does not
change its public reporting requirements with us securities and
exchange commission
