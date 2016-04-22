April 22 Cat Financial
* First-Quarter 2016 revenues of $643 million , a decrease
of $46 million
* First-Quarter 2016 profit was $100 million , a $33 million
, or 25 percent, decrease from q1 of 2015
* At end of q1 of 2016, past dues were 2.78 percent,
compared with 3.08 percent
* As of march 31, 2016 , allowance for credit losses totaled
$340 million, compared with $392 million
* Qtrly decrease in revenues primarily due to unfavorable
impact from lower average earning assets, from lower average
financing rates
* Says "our portfolio has performed well overall despite
ongoing weakness in many of the key end markets we serve"
