April 22 Melexis NV :
* Sales for Q1 of 2016 were 109.4 million euros ($123.57
million), an increase of 16 percent year on year
* Q1 gross margin was 49.3 million euros, an increase of 4
percent compared to same quarter of last year
* Q1 operating result was 27.5 million euros, a decrease of
2 percent compared to same quarter of previous year
* Q1 net income was 22.8 million euros or 0.57 euros per
share, a decrease of 16 percent year on year
* Expects sales in Q2 of 2016 to be around level of 112
million euros
* Sees 2016 sales growth to be between 8 percent and 12
percent, a gross profit margin around 47 percent and an
operating margin around 25 percent
($1 = 0.8853 euros)
