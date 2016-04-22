April 22 Mobistar SA :
* Q1 revenue 309.3 million euros ($349.35 million) versus
305 million in Reuters Poll
* Q1 EBITDA 53.7 million euros versus 51.4 million euros in
Reuters Poll
* Expects its mobile only capex to be about 145 million
euros in 2016
* Q1 consolidated net profit 1.5 million euros versus loss
of 0.4 euros in Reuters Poll
* Total number of connected SIM cards through Q1 2016 5.7
million versus 5.6 million year ago
* Reiterates its guidance for the financial year 2016
* Expects its 2016 mobile only capex to be reduced by about
25 percent from 193 million euros in 2015
* Mobistar will adopt the orange brand name as of Monday,
May 9, 2016
($1 = 0.8853 euros)
