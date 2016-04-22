April 22 Ssab AB :
* Says will strengthen the balance sheet through a rights
issue supported by the main shareholders and a debt refinancing
package
* Says has resolved to launch a rights issue of class B
shares of around SEK 5 billion crowns ($615 million)
* Says two largest shareholders, Industrivärden and
Solidium, have undertaken to subscribe for their pro rata shares
of rights issue
* For the remaining amount, a syndicate of banks: Crédit
Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Handelsbanken Capital
Markets, Nordea Bank AB (publ) and Swedbank AB (publ) (together
the "Joint Global Coordinators"), have entered into a standby
underwriting commitment, subject to customary conditions
* In addition, Swedbank Robur and LKAB, together
representing 4.4 per cent of the capital and 5.5 per cent of the
votes have expressed their support for the rights issue and
their intention to vote in favour of the rights issue at the
extraordinary general meeting
* Says rights issue combined with divestments of non-core
assets and cash flow generation, will allow ssab to reduce net
debt by around sek 10 billion, improve net gearing to around 30
per cent by year-end 2017
* Further financing measures taken include an extension of
debt maturities of SEK 3.2 billion, existing bank guarantee
extensions of SEK 3.7 billion and a new five-year (3+1+1 years)
RCF of EUR 300-500 million (EUR 300 million is committed by
three relationship banks and the remaining amount to be
syndicated to other relationship banks)
* Says financing package provided by shareholders and banks
is expected to secure the refinancing needs during the next 3-5
years
($1 = 8.1354 Swedish crowns)
