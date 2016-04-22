BRIEF-Grammer: Court dismisses Cascade's request to to convene EGM
* HIGHER REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG DISMISSES CASCADE'S REQUEST TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WITH FINAL AND BINDING EFFECT
April 22 Haldex Ab
* Q1 net sales, SEK million 1,097 (1,246)
* Q1 operating income, excluding one-off items, SEK million 77 (115)
* Says sticking with our forecast for 2016
* Says operating margin for Q1 can be considered realistic under current market conditions
* Says outlook for 2016 remains unchanged in comparison to previous quarterly report
* Reuters poll: Haldex Q1 adjusted EBIT was seen at SEK 79 million , net sales at SEK 1.12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
ROME, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Prompt humanitarian action has kept drought-ridden Somalia from sliding into famine so far but more resources, better security and increased access to remote areas are needed to bring the country back from the brink, experts said on Tuesday.