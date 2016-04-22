April 22 Oriola Kd Oyj :

* Q1 net sales 401.3 million euros (Reuters poll 418 million euros)

* Q1 operating profit 13.9 million euros (Reuters poll 14.1 million euros)

* Says decrease in net sales was due to changes in volumes between ownership and consignment stock

* Estimates its full-year net sales to remain at 2015 level on constant currency basis

* Adjusted operating profit is estimated to remain at 2015 level or to increase