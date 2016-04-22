April 22 Hsbc Holdings Plc
* Agm statements
* We are putting forward a new directors' remuneration
policy for shareholder approval.
* New policy reduces amount of cash given to executive
directors in lieu of a pension from 50% to 30% of base salary.
* long-term incentives are now subject to a three-year
forward-looking performance period, only after this period will
awards begin to vest from years three to seven.
* Impact of new remuneration policy is to lower maximum
opportunity for executive directors by around 7%.
* Board concluded that having our headquarters in uk and our
significant business in asia pacific, led from hong kong,
delivers best of both worlds to our stakeholders
* Circumstances alleged in panama papers with regard to hsbc
are largely historical, in some cases dating back 20 years
* In a change to our current arrangements,
* However on economic arguments, our own economic research
is very clear about advantages of britain being at heart of a
reformed EU
* Believe that uk would enter a period of great economic
uncertainty in event of a vote to leave
* Could require a restructuring of wholesale operations
based in the UK
* We do not now intend to sell our turkish business.
* Sir simon robertson, our deputy chairman, and rona
fairhead will retire after this meeting
