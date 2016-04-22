BRIEF-Top choice Medical Investment unit to jointly sets up dental clinic JV in Hangzhou
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to set up a dental clinic JV in Hangzhou with partners
April 22 Neuron Bio SA :
* Says it has agreed to perform capital increase totaling 3.1 million euros ($3.5 million), by issuing 3.1 million new shares with a nominal value of 1 euro per share
Source text: bit.ly/1SytrEa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to set up a dental clinic JV in Hangzhou with partners
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.