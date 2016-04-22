BRIEF-Top choice Medical Investment unit to jointly sets up dental clinic JV in Hangzhou
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to set up a dental clinic JV in Hangzhou with partners
April 22 U.S. Food and Drug Administration
* FDA proposes ban on electrical stimulation devices intended to treat self injurious or aggressive behavior
* Evidence indicates number of significant psychological and physical risks associated with use of electrical stimulation devices
* At this time, has information that indicates only one facility is using these devices in u.s., The Judge Rotenberg Educational Center Source text (1.usa.gov/1VGHKus) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
May 17 Certain tests used to detect lead exposure could provide inaccurate results for some children and adults in the United States, U.S. regulators warned on Wednesday.